3 Iranian warships dock at India’s Mumbai port

TEHRAN, Mar. 06 (MNA) – Three Iranian warships have docked at India’s Mumbai port as part of Iran’s Navy’s mission in Indian Ocean, marking expansion of relations between the two countries.

According to the Public Relations Department of Iranian Army Navy, the three Iranian Navy warships docked at the port of Mumbai in west India this morning in order to enhance the relations between the two countries.

The Iranian warships comprised of ‘Naghdi’ and ‘Bayandor’ Destroyers and ‘Tonb’ Logistics Vessel have arrived in India’s waters to promote friendship and peace between the two countries of Iran and India.

Upon the arrival of the warships, the head of Iran’s Consulate General in Mumbai Ahmad Sadeghi along with the Iranian Military Attache in New Delhi Colonel Reza Karimi, warmly welcomed them.

A group of students from the Naval Academy of Imam Khomeini are accompanying the Army Navy’s flotilla as part of their internship.

During their four-day stay in Mumbai, the Iranian delegation will hold meetings with their Indian counterparts, visit military training bases as well as cultural and historical places, and hold sports competitions with the India’s naval forces.

