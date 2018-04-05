Iran ready to expand military, technical coop. with Pakistan

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Minister of Defense Amir Hatami said Thu. that Iran is ready to expand cooperation with Pakistan in military, defense, and technical fields.

Iranian Minister of Defense Brig. Gen. Amir Hatami made the remark in a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Khurram Dastgir Khan on Thursday, on the sidelines of the 7th Moscow Conference on International Security in the Russian capital.

During the meeting, Hatami expressed hope that bilateral military and defense talks and cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad would further contribute to peace and stability in the region and pave the ground for cementing interactions between the two sides.

Hatami also criticized the interventionist policies in the Middle East, adding “we believe that regional countries should not allow the Americans to carry out their sinister plots which are against national interests of the countries in the region and lead to further insecurity, instability and chaos.”

The Pakistani minister, for his part, voiced satisfaction at the level of border cooperation with Iran in the past few years, adding “given the current insecurities in the West Asia, the two friendly and neighboring countries of Iran and Pakistan need to have closer cooperation on settling regional issues.”

He further maintained that the region would not achieve progress without the establishment of security and stability.

