Regional coop. best way to solve regional problems: diplomat

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Touching upon the Ankara summit held concurrent with Moscow security meeting, Iranian ambassador to Moscow hailed the regional cooperation for solving the problems in the region.

“The problems and crises of the region can be solved through regional cooperation, dialogue, and exchange of views,” said Iran's Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei, asserting that the trilateral summit of Ankara is one of the boldest examples of regional cooperation.

The Iranian envoy to Moscow made the remarks on the advent of the Ankara Summit where President Hassan Rouhani will join his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. He has also referred to concurrent running of the trilateral summit with Moscow Security Meeting where Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hatami has attended.

“The cooperation between Iran, Russia, and Turkey is one of those regional alignments which have borne remarkable results and this attests the fact that inter-regional cooperation for solving problems yield more accomplishments,” reassured the Iranian diplomat.

He also hailed the trilateral cooperation between Iran, Russia, and Turkey as an effective reducer of terrorism influence and a major step in countering terrorist groups.

YNG/4262357