Iranian cmdr. rejects alleged aerial incursion into Iran's airspace

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base commander has rejected recently alleged aerial incursion into Iranian airspace as false and worthless.

“Those reports do not deserve attention as they are issued by the enemies’ media,” said Brigadier General Farzad Esmaeili on Monday, in an apparent reference to Kuwaiti Al-Jarida newspaper’s report on March 29, 2018, claiming that two Israeli F35 stealth jets entered the Iranian airspace and carried out stealth mission.

The Iranian commander added such reports by enemies’ media outlets are worthless, stressing that if any country’s planes dare to approach Iran’s airspace, they will face a resolute response by Iran’s air defense system.

Brigadier General Farzad Esmaeili added that Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base had a great performance during last Iranian year.

The Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base commander went on to stress that Iranian products will be used and bought in his institute in line with the guidelines of Iran’s Leader.

