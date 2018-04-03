FM Zarif leaves Tehran for Ankara

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – Heading a political delegation, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohmmad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Ankara on Tuesday to meet with his Russian and Turkish counterparts prior to trilateral summit of Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohmmad Javad Zarif left Tehran for Ankara on Tuesday at the head of a political delegation. The Iranian diplomatic chief is scheduled to join his Russian and Turkish counterparts a day ahead of trilateral summit of Ankara where President Rouhani will share the table with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

As announced earlier, the new trilateral summit will be focused on the issue of Syrian crisis on April 4. A Turkish TV station relayed that the three presidents will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit.

Bilateral relations and regional developments are going to be under spot light in the bilateral meeting between President Rouhani and President Erdogan.

A day ahead of the summit, Putin and Erdogan are scheduled to meet in bilateral talks in the Turkish capital as part of the Turkish-Russian High-Level Cooperation Council.

Russia, Turkey, and Iran are all deeply concerned about the war in Syria and sponsor a series of peace talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation on March 30 to discuss the Putin-Erdogan meeting, the Russian foreign ministry announced in a statement.

“The ministers discussed a number of pressing bilateral issues in light of the upcoming Russian-Turkish summit,” the statement added.

YNG/PR