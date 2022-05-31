Ankara ready to continue efforts to boost Kyiv-Moscow talks

"During the talks, President Erdogan said that Turkey has spared no effort to promote the continuation of talks between Ukraine and Russia and that Turkey is ready to continue all necessary support, including mediatory efforts," the Turkish presidential office said according to TASS.

Erdogan also said that Turkey has a positive attitude to the participation in the work of a coordination center on Ukraine involving Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations, which may meet in Istanbul.

During his phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier, Erdogan suggested a meeting between Russian, Ukrainian, and UN representatives be organized in Istanbul. In late April, he also said that his country was ready to support the work of a contact group involving the United Nations, Russia, and Ukraine.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, but aimed to demilitarize and denazify the country.

Following this step, the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and several other countries imposed sanctions on Russian individuals and legal entities.

