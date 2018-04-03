Turkey issues permit for construction of Akkuyu nuclear power plant

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – The Turkish Atomic Energy Authority issued a license for the construction of the first unit of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP), local media reported on Monday.

It was recognized that the project, which is to be implemented with the help of Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, meets all the necessary requirements.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Akkuyu NPP, which is set to include four units, is expected to be held on Tuesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to participate in the ceremony.

Earlier, Putin said that Russian state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom would soon start work on building the Akkuyu NPP project, adding that during the bilateral talks with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the parties have discussed strategic cooperation in the energy sector.

ANADOLU/MNA