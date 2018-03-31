Rouhani to leave Tehran for Ankara on Apr. 3

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Iranian president will leave Tehran for Ankara on Tuesday April 3 to attend a tripartite summit comprised of Iran, Turkey, and Russia’s presidents on Syria.

The summit will be hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and will be the second such tripartite summit following one in November in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi.

According to President Rouhani’s office on Saturday, the Iranian president will hold separate meetings with his Turkish and Russian counterparts, in addition to the summit, to discuss bilateral ties and further strengthening cooperation in regional and international arenas.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as well as some other cabinet ministers will accompany President Rouhani during his trip, according to the Iranian president’s office.

The Iranian delegation is scheduled to fly back to Tehran on Wednesday April 4.

