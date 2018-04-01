New crimes in Gaza revealing true face of child-murdering regime

TEHRAN, Apr. 01 (MNA) – Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior Aide to Iranian Leader, posted a message on his official page on the Internet, condemning the Friday murdering of Palestinian demonstrators in the Gaza Strip.

“The latest crimes committed by the blood-shedding Zionist regime which murdered the Palestinians attending the Return Day demonstration revealed, once again, the savage and criminal face of a child-killing government to the world,” reads the latest post of Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior Aide to Iranian Leader.

Mr. Velayati, who also heads strategic research center of Iranian expediency council, condemned the international community for keeping silent over the crimes against Palestinians.

“Although the efforts of US and some European governments are focused on undermining the region in order to strengthen dominance over it and keep the usurpers in the occupied territories of Palestine, with plotting sinister conspiracies in the region which are helped by regional allies and converting the Islamic war against the Zionist regime to war between Muslims along with setting proxy wars and encouraging normal relations with Israeli regime, however, the resistance undertaken by the wronged and defenseless people of Palestine will undoubtedly make them victorious in re-taking their illegitimately-usurped territories.”

At least 17 Palestinians lost their lives and more than 1,400 others sustained injuries when Israeli military forces opened fire on thousands of protesters who had flocked to a sit-in near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Dubbed “The Great March of Return,” Friday’s rallies in Gaza coincided with the 42nd anniversary of Land Day, which commemorates the murder of six Palestinians by Israeli forces in 1976.

The Return rallies will culminate on May 15 that marks Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe) when Israel was created.

