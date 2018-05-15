Iran urges intl. community to take immediate action on Israeli crimes

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Condemning the “savage killing” of Palestinian protesters by Israeli police, Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, urged the international community to take an immediate action on it.

“Massacring children, women, and defenseless people of Palestine along with usurping the Palestinians’ territories have become the main strategy of the Zionist regime in the whole 70 years of its existence, and today the US embassy and the government of that country hold celebrations in the face of the savage killing of innocent people,” reads the statement issued by Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Monday.

His remarks were rolled out after the peaceful protests of Palestinians on Monday were welcomed by Israeli bullets which killed 58 Palestinians and wounded thousands of them. The rally was held to protest the new US embassy move a day before Nakba Day - May 15th every year is marked by Palestinians commemorating as "the Catastrophe” when the Israeli regime was established after expelling 750000 Arabs from Palestine.

“Continuous and non-stop crimes by the Zionists in Palestine is the result of US relentless support, collaborative compromise, and the pathetic inactivity of some countries of the region;" Ghasemi said.

"For sure, they share the blame for all the unjustifiable bloodshed in the occupied Palestine and for all the pains and sufferings of Palestinians,” reiterated the Iranian diplomat.

Ghasemi also urged international and regional organizations and communities to take an immediate action against the crimes, to condemn the Israeli crimes, and hand the Israeli criminals to international court of war crimes.

