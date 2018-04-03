Zionist army removes tweet admitting killing of Palestinians

The Israeli regime’s military’s spokesman had posted on his Twitter account on March 31 “yesterday we saw 30,000 people; we arrived prepared and with precise reinforcements. Noting was carried out uncontrolled; everything was accurate and measured, and we know where every bullet landed.”
According to Palestinian medics last Friday, at least 16 Palestinians were killed and more than a thousand others were injured by Israeli forces in one single day in protests on Gaza borders as part of massive weeks-long protest dubbed ‘Great March of Return.’
The ongoing protests mark the 42nd anniversary of Land Day - on March 30, 1976, when six unarmed Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during protests against the Israeli regime's decision to confiscate lots of Palestinian land.
KI
Comment