Zionist army removes tweet admitting killing of Palestinians

TEHRAN, Apr. 03 (MNA) – In a tweet last weekend the Israeli regime's military had admitted to the killing of at least 16 unarmed Palestinians protesters along the Gaza borders with the occupied territories but soon removed the tweet.

The Israeli regime’s military’s spokesman had posted on his Twitter account on March 31 “yesterday we saw 30,000 people; we arrived prepared and with precise reinforcements. Noting was carried out uncontrolled; everything was accurate and measured, and we know where every bullet landed.”

According to Palestinian medics last Friday, at least 16 Palestinians were killed and more than a thousand others were injured by Israeli forces in one single day in protests on Gaza borders as part of massive weeks-long protest dubbed ‘Great March of Return.’

The ongoing protests mark the 42nd anniversary of Land Day - on March 30, 1976, when six unarmed Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during protests against the Israeli regime's decision to confiscate lots of Palestinian land.

