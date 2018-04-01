EU’s Mogherini calls for probe into Gaza massacre

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – EU's diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini issued a statement on Saturday criticizing Israeli use of live ammunition against peaceful assembly of Palestinians near the Gaza border.

In a statement issued by Federica Mogherini, EU High Representative/Vice-President, on Saturday, the European Union called for an independent and transparent probe into Israel’s deadly use of force against protesters in the Gaza Strip.

She extended sympathies with the families of the victims killed by Israelis, saying, “The EU mourns the loss of life. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims.”

Ms. Mogherini strongly called for an investigation that could shed light on how the Palestinians were killed during demonstrations at the border between Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories on Friday.

At least 17 Palestinians lost their lives and more than 1,400 others sustained injuries when Israeli military forces opened fire on thousands of protesters who had flocked to a sit-in near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Dubbed “The Great March of Return,” Friday’s rallies in Gaza coincided with the 42nd anniversary of Land Day, which commemorates the murder of six Palestinians by Israeli forces in 1976.

The Return rallies will culminate on May 15 that marks Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe) when Israel was created.

