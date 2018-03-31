Israeli regime kills 16 Palestinians, injures one thousand in one day

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – According to the Palestinian medics in Gaza strip, Israeli occupying regime killed and injured hundreds of Palestinians on the first day of a massive weeks-long protest.

Palestinian medical sources say that at least 16 Palestinians were killed and more than a thousand others were injured by Israeli forces in protests on Gaza borders as the ‘Great March of Return’ began yesterday and will continue until the 70th anniversary of the Nakba, or catastrophe, six weeks later in May.

Despite the Israeli regime’s claims that descried the protests as ‘violent riots’, the protests were non-violent and the protesters only called for the return of Palestinian refugees to their homelands in historic Palestine.

As the Israeli regime continues to slaughter the Palestinians, human rights organizations like Amnesty International has begun to condemn the Tel Aviv occupying regime’s policies of land confiscation and dispossession, calling on the regime’s authorities to stop their actions.

According to the reporters in Gaza, tents have been set up along the Gaza border with occupied lands.

The protest marked the 42nd anniversary of Land Day - on March 30, 1976, when six unarmed Palestinian citizens of Israel were killed by Israeli forces during protests against the Israeli regime's decision to confiscate lots of Palestinian land.

KI