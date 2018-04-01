PUIC condemns Gaza massacre

TEHRAN, Apr. 01 (MNA) – Ali Larijani, the current Chairman of PUIC, issued a statement late on Saturday condemning the Friday murdering of Palestinian demonstrators in Gaza strip.

“The only language that the terrorists ruling in Tel Aviv can understand is the language of force and resistance is only solution to counter the ambitious ends of the Zionist regime,” reads the statement issued by Ali Larijani, the current Chairman of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC), late on Saturday.

The senior parliamentarian condemned the killing of Palestinians by Israelis as an “act of crime and inhumanity by the illegitimate and usurping Zionist regime against the demonstrations by the nation of Palestinians.”

Mr. Larijinai described the move as “the continuation of the frequent crimes committed by the Zionists under the protection provided by US government.”

He asserted that “the Zionists’ policy of creating tensions and crises along with Trump’s move in announcing the move of US embassy to al-Quds (Jerusalem) are making up a dangerous plot targeting the stability and security of the region.”

The Iranian top law-maker called upon the parliaments of the Islamic countries and the world to undertake required measures and condemn the Zionists to protect the legitimate rights of the Palestinians and prevent the Zionists from creating new crises.

At least 17 Palestinians lost their lives and more than 1,400 others sustained injuries when Israeli military forces opened fire on thousands of protesters who had flocked to a sit-in near the border fence between the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

Dubbed “The Great March of Return,” Friday’s rallies in Gaza coincided with the 42nd anniversary of Land Day, which commemorates the murder of six Palestinians by Israeli forces in 1976.

The Return rallies will culminate on May 15 that marks Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe) when Israel was created.

YNG/4261039