Dozens of Palestinians martyred in protests against US embassy move to Quds

TEHRAN, May 14 (MNA) – On the anniversary of Nakba Day and the imminent relocation of US embassy to Quds, thousands of Palestinians have begun a march towards the occupied lands.

Since this morning, thousands of Palestinians have begun a march towards the eastern borders of the Gaza Strip with the occupied Palestinian territories to protest the transfer of the US embassy to Jerusalem as well as the anniversary of the occupation of Palestine, Nakba Day.

At least fifty Palestinians are reported to have been martyred so far, according to Palestinian medical sources, while thousands of protesters have been injured.

According to Lebanese Al-Manar TV, Palestinian demonstrators in various parts of the West Bank have begun protesting as well.

Fierce clashes have broken out between Zionist soldiers in Hebron, in the north of Al-Quds, in northern Ramallah and other parts of the West Bank.

According to Al-Manar report, Zionist regime has turned the whole West Bank and other occupied lands into a military zone by deploying police, border guards, and rapid reaction forces across the Occupied West Bank and the Quds.

Massive protests are also scheduled for today in the holy Quds when the ceremony of relocating the US embassy begins.

Palestinians are infuriated by the Trump administration's decision to move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem today May 14, which corresponds the day on which the Zionist regime also declared its existence back in 1948.

On the other hand, Palestinians commemorate a day after the Israeli regime’s creation which is May 15 as the Nakba Day or ‘Day of the Catastrophe.’

Being updated...

KI/4296214