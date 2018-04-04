Iran to pursue Palestinians’ demands in intl. bodies

TEHRAN, Apr. 04 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister said in a phone call with the Hamas leader that Iran will pursue Palestinians legitimate demands in the United Nations, vowing to continue Iran’s support for the Palestinian resistance.

During the phone call, which took place on Tuesday evening, Mohammad Javad Zarif expressed Iran’s solidarity with the people of Palestine, particularly Gazans who recently faced brutal attacks by the Zionist military, and vowed to continue the Islamic Republic of Iran’s support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

Pointing to the necessity of taking measures by the Islamic world and the United Nations in support of the legitimate demands of the people of Palestine in the face of the crimes of the Zionist regime, Zarif declared the Islamic Republic of Iran will pursue their demands at the United Nations General Assembly, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Ismail Haniyeh, for his part, expressed his appreciation for the Islamic Republic's principled policies in support of the resistance and the Palestinian people and presented a report on last Friday incident in which hundreds of defenseless people of Gaza were martyred or wounded by the Zionists during the ‘March of Return.’

KI/4262588