Iran's Zarif voices outrage over Israeli regime’s massacre

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has strongly condemned ‘Zionist tyrants’ over killing and injuring hundreds of peaceful Palestinian protesters on Friday.

Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his latest tweet on the Israel’s massacre “on the eve of Passover (of all days), which commemorates God liberating Prophet Moses and his people from tyranny, Zionist tyrants murder peaceful Palestinian protesters—whose land they have stolen—as they march to escape their cruel and inhuman apartheid bondage. Shameful.”

According to Palestinian medics on Friday, at least 16 Palestinians were killed and more than a thousand others were injured by Israeli forces in protests on Gaza borders as massive weeks-long protest dubbed ‘Great March of Return’ began yesterday.

Also in this regard, the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Israeli’s massacre in Gaza on Friday.

KI/4260764