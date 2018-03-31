IRGC vows to spare no efforts to help Palestinians

TEHRAN, Mar. 31 (MNA) – In reaction to Israeli regime’s brutal attacks on Palestinians protesters yesterday, Iran’s IRGC forces have issued a statement vowing to spare no efforts to help Palestinians achieve their rights.

In the statement issued today, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s attacks against the Palestinians participating in the ‘Return’ march, killing and injuring 1,400 non-violent protesters.

The IRGC statement blamed the Americans and Europeans for the Israel's carnage, saying attacks were aimed at securing the survival of fake Zionist regime.

The IRGC forces also condemned some puppet governments in the region for having secret relations with the occupiers of the Palestinian lands, declaring that the western and regional support for the Israeli regime will get nowhere as the Palestinian resistance movement will gain momentum and will ‘root out’ the ‘cancerous tumor’ (Israeli Zionist regime).

In the end, the statement calls on the international community and the real advocates of human rights to take actions against occupiers rather than issuing statements.

KI/4260914