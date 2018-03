TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – Iranian foreign minister has posted a new message on his Twitter account lashing out at the western countries and their Persian Gulf allies for the ‘forgotten’ Yemeni people.

In his latest tweet Mohammad Javad Zarif said “some are exuberant to milk, and others even happier about being milked.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign minister added “Yemenis, on whose backs juvenile delinquents seek to jumpstart careers, remain forgotten by the West.”

Since March 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the war on the country to reinstall its former Riyadh-allied government, more than 13,600 Yemenis have been killed.

