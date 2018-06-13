Iran, Azerbaijan poised to bolster two-way coop.

TEHRAN, Jun. 13 (MNA) – Iranian Ambassador to Baku Jahangirzadeh and Mehdiyev, the Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan, vowed to increase bilateral cooperation especially in customs affairs.

“The extension of working hours of the shared border-points of Iran and Azerbaijan is of prime importance for bolstering bilateral relations,” said Javad Jahangirzadeh, the Iranian Ambassador to Baku, on Tuesday.

The Iranian diplomat made the remarks during his meeting with Lieutenant-General Safar Mehdiyev, the new Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He was referring to the new working hours of Astara, Jolfa, and Bilehsavar border-points since the beginning of May. The three check-points have become open 24/7 from May 01.

The Iranian envoy to Baku also voiced Iran’s willingness to bolster bilateral ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan and described the current status of relations between the two countries in areas of customs and bilateral interactions as positive.

The Azerbaijani official, for his part, hailed frequent meetings between the officials of the two neighboring countries as a positive step towards expanding ties and increasing customs cooperation.

