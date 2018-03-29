Iran, Azerbaijan ink 8 pacts, MoUs in Baku

TEHRAN, Mar. 29 (MNA) – On the first day of Iranian President Rouhani’s visit to Baku, the two countries of Iran and Azerbaijan signed 8 cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding on Wednesday.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan signed 8 cooperation documents and memoranda of understanding on Wednesday in the presence of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

The documents were signed after the intensive negotiations of the presidents with the aim of further deepening of relations between the two countries.

The agreements were in the field of women and family, youth affairs and sport, cultural interchange, health, oil, industry, economy, and joint ventures for constructing Rasht-Astara Railway.

YNG/PR