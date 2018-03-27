Yemenis fire missiles toward S Arabia in response to bombardments

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – Iran’s First Vice President said on Tuesday that Iran rejects allegations of arming Yemenis while Yemen is under blockade, adding Yemeni missile attack take place in response to three years of Saudi bombardment.

Es’hagh Jahangiri made the remarks in the town of Shahriar near Iran’s capital Tehran on Tuesday.

Referring to the ongoing conflicts in some countries in the region, Jahangiri said that unfortunately, there are conflicts and bloodshed in Islamic countries, and every one suffers from that situation, accusing authorities of some regional governments of being behind the bloodshed and wars.

Iran’s First Vice President added that western powers are milking some countries in the region through creating conflicts and selling weapons to the ignorant rulers.

He further said that Iran is one of the few stable countries in the region, stressing that Iran wants stability and peace for all the regional countries.

Jahangiri also referred to John Bolton's emergence as the US National Security Advisor, saying "today, a group has come to power, whose most prominent honor is receiving money from terrorist Mojahedin-e Khalgh (MKO),” adding that Iranian people will never be afraid of them.

Iran’s First Vice President underlined that Iranians want to have friendly relations with all the countries in the region.

Jahangiri went on to reject Saudi claims that Iran is arming the Yemenis while Yemen is under blockade by the Saudi-led coalition, saying that Saudi Arabia has been bombing the Yemeni people for three years, and it's normal for the Yemenis to take countermeasures and fire missiles toward Saudi Arabia.

KI/4259009