Riyadh ‘not big enough’ to realize own flights of fancy

TEHRAN, Mar. 28 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi says Saudi Arabia is not big enough or in a position to realize their flights of fancy regarding the Yemeni situation.

In a Tuesday statement, Ghasemi added that Saudi rulers cannot cover up their repeated defeats in Yemen by levelling accusations against others.

His remarks came in a reaction to the measures adopted and statements made by the Saudi officials on the third anniversary of Yemen war. Ghasemi said by levelling baseless, absurd and unsubstantiated accusations against others, the Saudis are seeking to cover up their back-to-back failures in achieving field victory in the war on the Yemeni nation despite being equipped with a huge collection of cutting-edge weaponry worth tens of billions of dollars.

"The reality is that the Saudis and their allies have faced the resistance of Yemeni people and experienced a scandalous defeat in the unfair war on impoverished nation," he said.

Ghasemi also referred to the threatening statements of a Saudi military commander about Iran and said it goes without saying that such warmongering and irresponsible statements can be followed up upon legally and internationally.

The spokesman also said the least lesson that the Saudi officials were expected to learn from their war on the innocent people of Yemen was to leave behind their delusions and flights of fancy about being a great power and instead, come to the understanding that they cannot establish power and security through purchasing weapons and costly imported security.

MS/4259258