Iranian official to Saudi FM: Learn from history!

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Parliament senior advisor for International Affairs, Amir-Abdollahian, has called on Saudi Arabia to “learn from history” as the Saudi military aggression on Yemen turns four years old.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian addressed Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir in a tweet on Monday, saying “exactly three years ago at the outbreak of military aggression against Yemen, you told me in Jeddah, ‘you will see that in less than three weeks, Saudi Arabia will destroy Ansar Allah in northern Yemen.”

He went on to add, “today, the people of Yemen entered the fourth year of resistance against your occupation and unwise intervention; you need to learn from history.”

Yemen has been torn apart since March 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the war on the country to reinstall its former Riyadh-allied government. The military aggression has so far killed over 13,600 Yemenis.

