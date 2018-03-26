Any setback in N-deal to have severe consequences for world

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Deputy FM Araghchi said Mon. that the Iran nuclear deal as a security agreement will have “severe consequences” for the international community should it face any setbacks by other parties.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi made the remark in an interview with ISNA on Monday, adding “the JCPOA is a security agreement and is directly involved with the regional and international security. In case of any setbacks in the nuclear deal, the consequences will be severe for the entire international community.”

He went on to add, however, that “for over a year, Trump has been trying to destroy the JCPOA or make some changes in it in order to what he calls ‘fixing’ it, but he has been unable to achieve any results.”

“The international community, and even the US allies and European countries are against [Trump’s position on JCOPA,” he said. “The UN Security Council resolution which also includes the nuclear deal, will prevent what Trump is intending to do.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has been for months declaring that it is prepared to respond to any potential scenario [regarding the fate of the JCPOA],” Araghchi said.

He went on stress, “we are definitely well-prepared to respond quickly to any decision made by Trump or others. We will fully defend the interests of the Iranian people.”

