Pres. Rouhani greets Merkel, wishes for stronger ties

TEHRAN, Mar. 19 (MNA) – After being voted in again as German chancellor at the Bundestag in Berlin, Angela Merkel was greeted by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who sent her a congratulatory message.

In a message cabled on Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani felicitated Angela Merkel for being re-elected as German Chancellor.

Following September’s federal elections in Germany, Angela Merkel was picked as German Chancellor for the 4th consecutive year at the Bundestag in Berlin on Wednesday.

Mr. Rouhani reiterated that the old, friendly, and constructive ties between Tehran and Berlin make the way for an opportune occasion of further expanding of bilateral ties and mutual connections.

Also in the same message, President Rouhani urges the German official to undertake a constructive and effective approach toward complete implementation of the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed on July 14, 2015 between Iran and Sextet).

