Bolton pick aims to score more points in N-deal

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Parliament senior advisor for International Affairs said Sun. that Donald Trump’s pick of hardliner John Bolton as US national security adviser seeks to gain more concessions from the Iran nuclear deal.

“Trump’s appointment of hardliners such as John Bolton follows the same path of his policy to spread further fear and score more points from the JCPOA, the region, and Iran’s defense program,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a tweet on Sunday.

He went on to warn the US president that his policy of “squeezing Riyadh” for money would not work against the “mighty Iran”.

On March 22, Donald Trump replaced H.R. McMaster with hardliner John Bolton, who is a known to be a harsh critic of Iran and the landmark nuclear deal, as his National Security Adviser.

Iran's secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani deemed Bolton’s pick “a matter of shame” due to his ties to the terrorist Mujahedeen-e-Khalq (MEK) group.

