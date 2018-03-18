Iran resolute in cementing all-out ties with Oman

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – President Hassan Rouhani says Iran is determined to develop relations with Oman in all fields of mutual interest.

President Rouhani made the remark in a meeting with Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi on Sunday in Tehran, highlighting the need for deepening banking ties and facilitating business trips between the two countries.

Rouhani noted the ample opportunities for investment in different sectors, such as petrochemicals, energy, steel, aluminum, railways and ports development, calling on Omani investors to participate in these projects.

Rouhani also stressed that the development of Chabahar and Jask ports and the Chabahar railway to Zahedan will have good effects on the development of economic relations between the countries of the region.

Discussing regional developments, President Rouhani underscored the heavy responsibility of Iran and Oman in settling regional issues, adding “the two countries should share their experiences to promote peace and stability in the region. More insecurity in the region means more countries of the region will have to suffer.”

The president further described the humanitarian situation in Yemen as extremely dire and stressed the need to send medical and food aid to the Yemeni people and to end the bombing and killing of people there. He also expressed hope that cooperation between Iran and Oman could help the Yemeni people and establish peace in this country.

The Omani FM Yusuf bin Alawi, for his part, said his country is working hard to take new steps in the direction of deepening commercial and cultural cooperation between Tehran and Muscat.

"Merchants and businesspeople of the two countries must be encouraged to engage in closer cooperation and joint ventures," he said.

Bin Alawi also described development of the North-South Corridor and Chabahar Port effective in promotion of international trade and called for the development of relations between the two countries in various sectors, including energy, transit, port and economic relations.

The Omani minister further thanked Iran for its contribution to the peace and stability in the region, and called for an end to the killing and suffering of the people in Yemen.

