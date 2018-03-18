President condoles with Turkish counterpart on private jet crash

Dr. Hassan Rouhani's message is as follows:
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
Your Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan
President of the Republic of Turkey
I offer my deepest condolences over the crash of a private jet owned by a Turkish airliner in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which caused the death of all passengers on board.
I pray to the Almighty for mercy and blessings for the victims of this accident and patience for their families.
Hassan Rouhani
President of the Islamic Republic of Iran
