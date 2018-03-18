President condoles with Turkish counterpart on private jet crash

TEHRAN, Mar. 18 (MNA) – Iran's President Hassan Rouhani offered condolences to his Turkish counterpart on the crash of a Turkish private jet owned by a Turkish company in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province leading to the death of all passengers on board.

Dr. Hassan Rouhani's message is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Your Excellency Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan

President of the Republic of Turkey

I offer my deepest condolences over the crash of a private jet owned by a Turkish airliner in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which caused the death of all passengers on board.

I pray to the Almighty for mercy and blessings for the victims of this accident and patience for their families.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

