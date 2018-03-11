Turkish private jet hits Iranian high mountains

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – A Turkish private jet which was using Iranian air space to get from Sharjah to Istanbul crashed in Iranian western mountain ranges after catching fire, according to local eyewitnesses.

A Turkish private jet heading towards Istanbul from UAE’s Sharjah caught fire while crossing over Iranian air space and hit Mount Helen in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province of Iran on Sunday afternoon.

Local eyewitnesses have told the officials that they have seen a ball of fire hitting the mountain.

According to local Red Crescent officials, 7 teams of search and rescue have been dispatched to find the wreck of the crashed plane.

Sources say that the plane had a number of 11 people on board.

Mr. Jafarzadeh, the Spokesman of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization, has confirmed, in a telephone interview with Iranian IRINN TV, that the plane has crashed in an area near Shahrekord Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province. Khaledi has told the same news outlet that the fire of the crash is still ablaze.

YNG/ PR