Iran voices deep regret over Turkish plane crash

TEHRAN, Mar. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has voiced deep regret over the fatal crash of a Turkish private jet in southwestern Iran.

In a Sunday statement, Ghasemi said a number of relief teams rushed to the site of the plane crash despite severe climate of the region for closely monitoring the situation and providing relief aid.

A Turkish private jet heading towards Istanbul from UAE’s Sharjah caught fire while crossing over Iranian air space and hit Mount Helen in Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province of Iran on Sunday afternoon.

According to local Red Crescent officials, 7 teams of search and rescue were dispatched to find the wreck of the crashed plane.

Sources say that the plane had a number of 11 people on board, including eight passangers and three crew members. According to the deputy head of the relief teams, locals have discovered the bodies of eight on board.

MS/4249358