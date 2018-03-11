Iran ready to cooperate with Indonesia on joint scientific projects

TEHRAN, Mar. 11 (MNA) – Tehran is ready to participate in collaborative scientific and research projects and transfer its experiences to Jakarta, according to the head of Iran-Indonesia Parliamentary Friendship Group Mahmoud Sadeghi.

Mahmooud Sadeghi made the remarks in a meeting with Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Mohammad Fakher in Jakarta on Sunday, during which he added “there have always been brotherly relations based on mutual respect between Iran and Indonesia, which could be a model for other Islamic countries.”

The head of Iran-Indonesia Parliamentary Friendship Group also stated "maintaining bilateral relations with Indonesia in various political, economic and cultural areas, especially parliamentary relations, and giving fresh impetus to them is one of the priorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Sadeghi pointed to the scientific and technological progress made by Iran in nanotechnology and biotechnology and said “the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to participate in joint research and scientific projects and transfer its experiences to Indonesia in order to promote the level of cooperation between the two countries which in turn is in the interest of the two nations.”

The head of Iran-Indonesia Parliamentary Friendship Group, in another part of his remarks, touched upon the issue of Iran’s support for peace and stability in the world, saying “the colonial countries support the terrorist groups in the region, while Iran supports any measures to stabilize security and peace in the region.”

Mohammad Fakher, in turn, pointed to the common attitudes of both countries to regional and international issues, saying “Indonesia emphasizes the development of political and economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran in international arena in order to establish a world order based on the principles of freedom and justice.”

The Indonesia’s deputy foreign minister stressed the need for expansion of bilateral ties, adding “along with good political relations, economic relations should also be promoted through studying the challenges facing financial transactions and removing existing barriers.”

