Indonesia slams foreign intervention in Iran's affairs

TEHRAN, Jan. 06 (MNA) – An Indonesian parliamentary official has strongly rejected foreign intervention in Iran’s internal affairs, voicing her country’s full support for the Iranian government on resolving the situation over economic problems.

Chairperson of Democratic Party Faction in the People's Representative Council of the Republic of Indonesia, Nurhayati Ali Assegaf, strongly rejected foreign intervention in Iran’s internal affairs, and voiced full support for the Iranian government to immediately resolve its domestic problems peacefully.

"I encourage and support the Iranian government to immediately resolve the situation peacefully,” she was quoted as saying in a statement published by Indonesian news agency, Antara, while referring to the protests that erupted in several cities in Iran on December 28 over price hikes and other economic issues.

She stressed that foreign intervention in Iran’s affairs will escalate the situation in a worse direction, adding “our stance is very clear. We reject any form of foreign interference in Iran and any other territory. Some regional countries there proved how foreign interference actually worsens the situation, rather than provide a solution.”

She also called on the Indonesian government to provide support to Iran, adding "as the largest Muslim country, as well as an influential member of the OIC, the Indonesian government should respond quickly to what is happening in Iran by giving full support for the Iranian government to resolve the situation without foreign interference.”

She further noted the upcoming 13th PUIC conference to be hosted by Tehran on 10-15 January, adding “at the forum, we will convey full support to the Iranian government and condemn any foreign interference in the country’s internal affairs.”

