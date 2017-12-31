Iran, Indonesia sign MoU on science, technology

Chairman of the Executive Committee of Mustafa Prize Seyed Ali Omrani and the Secretary General of Nahdlatul Ulama Iqbal Sulam attended a meeting where they signed a memorandum of understanding to promote scientific and technological cooperation.

This memorandum of understanding will serve as the beginning to activities carried out by Mustafa Prize in Indonesia with the intention of developing scientific and technological cooperation with the Indonesian community and Nahdlatul Ulama followers. The memo also serves to commence the exchange of experience in attracting public financial support and active participation in scientific and technological activities.

The memorandum of understanding also aims to form scientific and technological basis in Indonesia, provide supportive financial, scientific and human resource packages, develop networking between members and make use of resources and capabilities so as to achieve common objectives.

During the implementation of this memorandum of understanding, if any of the parties come up with new suggestions and programs for reaching common objectives and making optimal use of the present capabilities, they will supplement the memorandum of understanding with it and the parties commit to having it realized.

The memorandum of understanding is valid for five years beginning since the time of signature and can be extended in case of further bilateral agreement.

BS/4187546