There are no boundaries to expanding Iran-Indonesia ties

A virtual meeting was held between the heads of the Iran-Indonesia Parliamentary Friendship Groups on Tuesday morning.

During the meeting, the head of the Iran-Indonesia Parliamentary Friendship Group Mohammad Mehdi Zahedi said that the development of economic relations with all countries is one of the priorities of the new Iranian administration under president Ebrahim Raeisi.

Zahedi went added that Iran welcomes the strengthening of relations with Indonesia in various fields such as industry, agriculture, and energy.

The Iran-Indonesia Parliamentary Friendship Group of the Islamic Consultative Assembly is also ready to facilitate relations between the two countries, the Iranian lawmaker added.

He also stressed that there are no boundaries to the development of relations between the two friendly and Muslim countries of Iran and Indonesia.

He also called for the promotion of economic and trade relations between the two countries through the efforts of the parliaments of both countries, especially the two friendship groups.

