Zarif receives new UK, S Korean ambs, UN envoy for Lebanon

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif received on Sunday the new ambassadors of UK and South Korea to Tehran and the UN special coordinator for Lebanon.

British Ambassador to Tehran Rob Macaire went to Iranian foreign ministry headquarters in Tehran to hand a copy of his credentials to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif.

Also new South Korean Ambassador to Tehran Jeong-Hyun Ryu, who has replaced former Korean Ambassador to Tehran Kim Seung-ho, was received by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif on Sunday. The new South Korean envoy also handed a copy of his credentials to Mr. Zarif.

United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Pernille Dahler Kardel who arrived in Tehran on Sunday went to Iranian foreign ministry to meet with Iranian foreign minister.

During a meeting, Mr. Zarif and Ms. Kardel exchanged views on the recent developments in the region.

On March 14, 2018, the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office announced that Rob Macaire will replace Nicholas Hopton. Then later on April 25, Mr. Hopton left Tehran for London and a day later on April 26 his successor, Rob Macaire, arrived in Tehran.

Nicholas Hopton was appointed Chargé d'Affaires to Iran and he started his new role in Tehran on December 31, 2015. Later on September 5, 2016, UK upgraded ties with Iran and appointed Mr. Hopton as Ambassador to Tehran.

Born on February 19, 1966, British diplomat Robert (Rob) Nigel Paul Macaire held the position of British High Commissioner to Kenya for three years between 2008 and 2011. His most recent posting was heading the government affairs and political risk functions at BG Group plc for five years between 2011 and 2016.

BG Group plc was a British multinational oil and gas company which was acquired by Royal Dutch Shell for $70 billion on 15 February 2016.

At his LinkedIn account, he has introduced himself as, “British diplomat with experience in Kenya, India, United States, Middle East and Romania. Most recently headed government affairs and political risk functions at BG Group plc. Background includes conflict management, international development, counter-terrorism, multilateral negotiation.”

