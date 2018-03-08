Saudi’s bin Salman, ‘real evil’ in region

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – The Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide in International Affairs has called Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman the “real evil” and “abomination” in the Middle East region.

In a tweet on Thursday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide in International Affairs, reacted to the recent remarks made by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman against Iran and Turkey.

An Egyptian newspaper has quoted bin Salman as describing Iran and Turkey as part of a ‘triangle of evil’ in region, during a visit to Cairo on his first foreign trip since becoming heir to the Saudi Kingdom last year.

“The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman calls Iran and Turkey the axis of evil all the while when he himself has become the real evil and abomination in the region,” Amir-Abdollahian said in his tweet. “He is an overt supporter of terrorism, Zionism and war crimes against the innocent people of the region such as Yemen, Bahrain, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria.”

Yemen has been torn apart since March 2015 when Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the war on the country to reinstall its former Riyadh-allied government. The military aggression has so far killed over 13,600 Yemenis.

