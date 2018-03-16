Ghasemi calls bin Salman 'simple-minded illusionist'

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, described Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman as a simple-minded illusionist.

“His words are not worth to be replied as he is a simple-minded illusionist who speaks nothing but bitterness and lies,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, late on Thursday, referring to what Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman told US news network of CBS.

He added that “bin Salman sees politics and shrewdness in untimely bawdy remarks out of lack of wisdom.”

“Iran attaches respect and importance to all its neighboring countries, countries of the world, and other nations, regardless of their area size, military and economic power, and domestic and international reputation,” reiterated the Iranian diplomat.

“Iran has always sought a powerful, secure, and stable region rather than a powerful country and that’s why the Islamic Republic of Iran compromises with all its neighboring countries and invites them to dialogue, especially those ill-minded obstinate enemies, out of wisdom, benevolence, shrewdness, and rationality which are rooted in experience, knowledge, culture, and civilization and with Islamic World’s expediency, peace, stability, and security of the region and the world in mind.”

