S Arabia calls on Syria to cut ties with Iran in exchange for financial aid

TEHRAN, Mar. 27 (MNA) – Secretary General of Lebanese Hezbollah has said that Saudis have asked Damascus to cut all ties with Iran in exchange for financial aid and cutting off their support for terrorists in Syria.

Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks in an interview with Lebanese newspaper Al Akhbar on Saudis and Americans’ meddling in the upcoming elections in Lebanon.

Hezbollah Secretary General said that Americans and Saudis are intervening in the Lebanese elections with all their dirty tools to target Resistance movement as they have suffered big defeat at the hands of Hezbollah and other resistant forces.

In another part of his remarks, Nasrallah revealed that in a meeting which was held recently between senior Saudi and Syrian officials, the Saudis had once again offered the Syrian government they would cut off support for terrorists in Syria and would give hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild Syria if the Syrian government cut all ties with Iran and the Resistance movement.

