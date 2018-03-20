Bin Salman’s claim of al-Qaeda leaders in Iran 'big lie': FM spox

TEHRAN, Mar. 20 (MNA) – Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of Iranian Foreign Ministry referred to the role of Saudi Arabia in 9/11 attacks and lashed out at bin Salman for accusing Iran of sheltering al-Qaeda leaders.

“Bin Salman’s illusionary and crude claim that al-Qaeda leaders are in Iran is a big lie and he cannot spread lies to conceal the role of Saudi Arabia in creating the most dangerous terrorist groups of the contemporary age and perpetrating important terrorist attacks like the 9/11,” said Bahram Ghasemi, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Tuesday.

The diplomat’s remarks came after the airing of a television interview with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman by NBC news.

“In the first years of US attack on Afghanistan which made al-Qaeda terrorists escape or return to Saudi Arabia, some of them willingly and illegally used the Iran-Afghanistan long borders to enter Iran and upon their arrival they were arrested and treated according to their documents and nationality and were handed to their respective country. Among them were the members of Bin Ladan family and his daughter whose Saudi nationality and documents made us hand them to Saudi embassy in Tehran. Saudi officials asked Iran to expel the other members of Bin Ladan’s family from the same place they had entered Iran, and it was done as they had demanded.”

“Bin Salman is blatantly using his trip to US to pave his way to Saudi throne and apparently funneling hundreds of billions of dollars of the wealth of Saudi nation to the pockets of American arms industries has not been enough and he has to find a war around the background information recounting the role of current Saudi rulers in supporting terrorism and extremism. But he showed in his recent interview that he is a crude and unintelligent liar who even does not know the history and culture of his own country.”

“The creation of al-Qaeda terrorist organization by intelligence bodies of Saudi Arabia and their systematic link with 9/11 attacks is known to everybody,” reiterated Mr. Ghasemi.

“The released parts of the 9/11 reports in US are explicitly revealing some parts of these undeniable facts which show that many of current Saudi officials who are holding different posts now in Saudi Arabia have had bold roles in this terrorist attack,” asserted the Iranian diplomat.

