Little rationality in Riyadh to prevent fall in Bahrain, Yemen mires

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide in International Affairs, posted on his Twitter page that if there was a little of rationality in Riyadh, KSA would not have been swamped in Bahrain and Yemen.

“If there existed a little of rationed in the Riyadh of today, Saudi Arabia would not have been mired in Bahrain and Yemen today,” reads a tweet of Iranian former deputy FM, posted on Friday.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide in International Affairs, posted a message on his Twitter page, in response to the recent interview of Saud Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman with CBS news network.

“The remarks of Mohammad bin Salman against the powerful Iran is the result of an illusion of power which emerged after al-Salam coup in Saudi Arabia,” asserted the Iranian diplomat.

YNG/ 4253099