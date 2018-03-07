FM Spox condemns anti-Iran claims of intervention

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi lashed out at Saudi Arabia and Egypt for re-voicing baseless claims against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Rejecting what has been referred to in a part of the joint statement of KSA and Egypt as Iran’s intervention in the countries of the region, the Spokesman of Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Bahram Ghasemi condemned this move as an insistence on destructive mistakes of the past and described the claims as baseless and illusory accusations.

He asserted that making such claims against Iran is good evidence to prove their inability in facing the realities of the region and the world.

“It is a pity that political and diplomatic meetings between the officials of some regional countries is a stage for levying baseless accusations against other countries of the region instead of leading to a solution for the current problems of the region or exiting the current detrimental course of events,” said the Iranian diplomat.

