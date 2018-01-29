Nikki Haley’s banquet, puppet show: Velayati

TEHRAN, Jan. 29 (MNA) – Iran’s Velayati described the banquet thrown by US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who has invited UNSC diplomats to Washington, as a puppet show.

“Iran will keep up its way of supporting popular movements of freedom in the region with no doubt,” said the Iranian Leader’s Aide on International Affairs, Ali Akbar Velayati on Monday.

He made the remarks after new US and Saudi propaganda accusing Iran of providing missiles to Yemeni people who are bombarded by Saudi combat jets.

“They are explicitly accusing our country of interfering in Yemen while implicitely they are denying the braveness, resistance, and dedication of the Yemeni nation,” he asserted after dismissing the US anti-Iran claims of Iran support in Yemen as baseless accusations.

“The Yemeni nation, with a millennial civilization, is a selfless nation who have fought the foreigners for years, decades, and centuries and have assuredly managed to fail Saudi-Emirati coalition and that’s why the aggressors have no way t find a scapegoat like Iran,” said the Iranian former foreign minister who was Iran’s top diplomat for 16 years.

“Of course, if we had the chance to provide humanitarian support for the Yemeni nation we would not spare any efforts,” he noted.

“These claims will solve no problem of Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Us and if they continue their illogical policy in Yemen it will turn into a quagmire similar to what Vietnam meant to Americans,” he warned Saudi and Emirati officials.

“Anyway, the Islamic Republic of Iran is unable to do a serious thing but will keep providing its supports for pro-liberation and pro-Islamic movements the same way we have been doing in the past,” he added.

He described the Monday night banquet of Nikki Haley for the members of United Nations Security Council a puppet show of no effect. US Ambassador to the United Nations is continuing to spew forth inflammatory rhetoric against Iran.

