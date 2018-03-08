Araghchi calls for closer coop. with Afghanistan to counter threats

TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Deputy FM Abbas Araghchi stressed the necessity of closer bilateral cooperation with Afghanistan in order to counter common threats, especially terrorism.

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi made the remark in a meeting with Afghanistan’s ِDeputy Defense Minister Ahmad Tamim Asey on Wednesday in Tehran.

During the meeting, Araghchi praised the Afghan president’s prudence in opening a new chapter in defense cooperation between the two countries.

Given the commonalities and deep-rooted and brotherly bonds between the two nations, he said, peace, stability and security in both countries are interrelated.

He noted that Iran believes its relations with Afghanistan are not affected by ties with other countries.

The Iranian diplomat referred to common threats facing the two nations, especially terrorism, and emphasized the necessity of closer bilateral cooperation in order to counter threats. He also expressed that partnership between the two sides will gradually lead to closer cooperation at higher levels.

Araghchi also highlighted Tehran’s readiness to help the Afghan government advance the peace process in the country.

For his part, the top Afghan official who is heading a delegation, said his trip to Tehran is aimed at preparing the ground for an upcoming visit to Iran by Afghanistan’s new defense minister next April and to open a new chapter in mutual cooperation in the defense sector.

He appreciated Iran’s stances on the peace process in Afghanistan and stressed the importance of cooperation between the neighboring countries to help peace efforts come to fruition.

He further emphasized that friendship with Iran is very important to his country and will not be eclipsed by relations with any other country because Kabul regards its ties with Tehran as independent of any other relations.

