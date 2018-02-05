12 Taliban militants killed in air strikes in N Afghanistan 

FAIZABAD, Feb. 05 (MNA) – A total of 12 militants have been killed as the Afghan government forces warplanes pounded Taliban hideouts in the northern Badakhshan, Faryab and Sari Pul provinces on Monday, an army spokesman said.

The government forces aircraft, including helicopter gunships, according to spokesman in the northern region Nasratullah Jamshidi, bombed Taliban hideouts in Wardoj district of Badakhshan, killing six insurgents early Monday.

In similar raids, the warplanes targeted Taliban hideouts in Shirin Tagab district of Faryab, killing four fighters. Two more militants were killed after the helicopter gunships pounded Taliban positions in Sangcharak district of Sari Pul province early Monday.

Several more militants sustained injuries in the bombings, the spokesman said, saying the security forces warplanes would continue to target the enemies positions elsewhere in the conflict-hit country.

Taliban militants, who are active in parts of the provinces, are yet to make comment on the report.

XINHUA/MNA