Thu 8 March 2018
Photo
Iran, Afghanistan defense officials meet in Tehran
TEHRAN, Mar. 08 (MNA) – Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami held talks with Afghanistan’s Deputy Ministry of Defense for policy and strategy Tamim Assi on Thursday in Tehran.
2018-03-08 17:09
Tags
Afghanistan
Brigadier General Amir Hatami
Iran Defense Ministry