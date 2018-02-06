Afghan army destroys Taliban command center, defuses 30 bombs 

KABUL, Feb. 6 (MNA) –The Afghan National Army (ANA) personnel destroyed a Taliban control and command center in a mountainous province and defused 30 improvised bombs, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"The ANA Air Force launched airstrikes on Monday in Wardoj district, Badakhshan province, destroying an enemy control and command center together with four vehicles and amount of weapons and ammunition," the ministry tweeted.

The army's engineering teams also found and destroyed 30 landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) across the country since early Monday.

Afghan security forces alongside the US and NATO-led coalition forces have increased ground and air offensives against the militants in last few months.

XINHUA/MNA