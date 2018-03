KUNDUZ, Mar. 03 (MNA) – At least three armed insurgents were killed and four others wounded during military operations in Kunduz province, north of Afghanistan, a local official said saturday.

"Security forces launched a military operation in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz province, on Friday night, killing three militants and injuring four others," Ghulam Hazrat Karimi, a police spokesman in northern provinces, told Xinhua.

During the operation a hideout of Taliban militants was completely destroyed, he said, adding that security forces didn't suffer any casualties.

Taliban militants have yet to make comment on the report.

XINHUA/MNA