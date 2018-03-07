Afghan youth must oppose American dominance in homeland

TEHRAN, Mar. 07 (MNA) – Iranian Brigadier General Ghadir Nezami told the visiting Afghan deputy minister of defense for policy and strategy that Afghans should resist US dominance in their motherland.

“The young generation of Afghans should not allow their homeland to get dominated by US, and they should rely on their own domestic potentials, instead” said Brigadier General Ghadir Nezami, Deputy Commander of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces for International Affairs.

The Iranian military official made the remark on Wednesday while meeting with visiting Tamim Assi, Afghanistan Deputy Minister of Defense for Policy and Strategy in Tehran.

The two sides also vowed to vehemently follow the ways to expand bilateral cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries in areas of military and defense.

Brigadier General Nezami also voiced Iran’s readiness to start a new round of military cooperation with Afghanistan’s army.

The Afghan official, who is accompanied by a ranking delegation of Afghan military officials, asserted that a new chapter is opening in Iran-Afghanistan military cooperation.

“The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are enjoying deep military and security experience of the 8-year-long imposed war and also war on terror, and sharing this experience with Afghanistan can be one of the main areas of cooperation between the two countries,” reiterated Mr. Assi.

While in Tehran, Tamim Assi is also scheduled to hold meetings with his Iranian counterpart, as well as Iran’s minister of defense, deputy commander of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces for international affairs, Iran Border Guard Commander commonly referred to as NAJA Border Guard, and finally Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi.

The meetings will focus on talks and consultations on bilateral issues and military cooperation.

During their stay, the Afghan delegation are also slated to pay a visit to an exhibition showcasing Iran’s military achievements.

YNG/4245994