Ashraf Ghani tells joint commissions of Iran-Afghanistan to go on

TEHRAN, Feb. 04 (MNA) – Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani voiced content with what the 5 joint commissions of Iran and Afghanistan have accomplished so far.

Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani urged the 5 joint commissions of Iran and Afghanistan to continue following up their efforts. He described the trend of progress in the meetings of the joint commissions as logical and beneficial and called for keeping the dialogues on.

The meeting of Sunday was held in Kabul with Afghanistan’s foreign ministry officials and the departments involved in the talks of the joint commissions.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Salahuddin Rabbani who is responsible for the 5 joint commissions briefed the Afghan president on the works done by the commissions.

In addition to voicing gratitude for the measures taken and content with deepening of bilateral ties, Mr. Ghani underlined the preservation of commissions’ meetings for accomplishing the set objectives.

